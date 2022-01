This photo, provided to News 2, shows a large plume of smoke at a Santee Cooper substation in Moncks Corner.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered minor injuries Monday in fire at the Santee Cooper Jeffries Hydroelectric station in Berkeley County.

Santee Cooper officials said the fire happened about 10 a.m. when a circuit breaker failed at the site off Power House Road.

An employee working nearby was treated for a minor injury and went back to work, officials said. No one else was hurt.

Crews from the Santee Circle and Moncks Corner fire departments responded.