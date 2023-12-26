Top U.S. officials are meeting with Israel’s minister for strategic affairs amid international pressure for a cease-fire as Israel apparently prepares to expand its ground offensive in Gaza into a third section of the territory.

Palestinian refugee camps were bombarded in central Gaza on Tuesday, residents said.

More than 20,600 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.

About 1,200 people were killed after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, with around 240 people taken hostage. Israel says it aims to free the more than 100 hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

Here’s what’s happening in the war:

U.S. AND ISRAEL OFFICIALS ARE MEETING AGAIN

WASHINGTON — Israel’s minister for strategic affairs, Ron Dermer, was meeting Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the U.S. said.

Despite U.S. calls for fewer civilian casualties and international pressure for a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the fight “isn’t close to finished.”

ISRAEL WILL NO LONGER GRANT AUTOMATIC VISAS TO UN EMPLOYEES

JERUSALEM — Israel says it will no longer grant automatic visas to U.N. employees, accusing the United Nations of being “complicit partners” in Hamas’ tactics.

The move ratchets up tensions between the United Nations and Israel, which has long claimed the world body directs unfair and disproportionate criticism at it.

Government spokesman Eylon Levy said Tuesday that Israel would consider visa requests from U.N. employees on a case by case basis rather than automatically.

Levy accused the U.N. of covering up for Hamas, saying it failed to condemn Hamas for allegedly operating out of hospitals and purportedly stealing aid destined for civilians in Gaza. Hamas denies both charges.

GREEK CATHOLIC CHURCH IN NORTHERN ISRAEL HIT BY MISSILE, WOUNDING ONE MAN

JERUSALEM — Authorities in Israel say an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit a structure on the grounds of a church in northern Israel.

Wadie Abunassar, a spokesman and adviser to churches in the Holy Land, said the Greek Catholic church itself was not struck but a nearby shed was. He said an 87-year-old man was wounded. His exact condition was unknown but his injury was not life-threatening, Abunassar said.

The military said the incident occurred in Ikrit, a village in northern Israel that was depopulated of its Palestinian residents in the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948. The former residents and their descendants return to worship at the church, especially at Christmas. But Abunassar said the church and its grounds were mostly empty because of the security situation. The man wounded was keeping watch over the church.

The incident is part of a flare-up of violence along Israel’s northern border with the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah that was sparked when the war against Hamas in Gaza began in October.

ISRAEL IS FACING A ‘MULTI-ARENA WAR’ FROM 7 DIFFERENT FRONTS, MINISTER SAYS

JERUSALEM — Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is facing a “multi-arena war” from seven different fronts.

Gallant spoke during a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting at the Knesset on Tuesday.

“We have responded and acted already on six of these fronts,” he said. Gallant told the committee the seven fronts are Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, but wouldn’t elaborate further on which fronts Israel has acted.

Gallant added that without achieving the goals of the war, the country won’t just have an issue with people reluctant to return to the border areas with Lebanon and Gaza, but “people will not want to live in a place where we do not know how to protect them.”

During the same meeting, committee chair Yuli Edelstein noted that as the fighting progresses, Israel is “transitioning from the second to third stage” of the military operation in Gaza, but the public should prepare for a long war.