British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. British lawmakers will vote later Wednesday to shut down Parliament for 4 weeks, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.

Johnson said Friday that he was tested on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing mild symptoms. In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he took a test for COVID-19 after displaying “mild symptoms” of a temperature and a persistent cough. He said that he can continue to communicate with his team “thanks to the wizardry of modern technology” and is leading the fight against the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Read more here.

