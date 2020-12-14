Skip to content
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
World
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:17 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
