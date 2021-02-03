Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Coronavirus
State – Regional
Palmetto Pot War
National
Black History
Education / Schools
Washington-DC
Growth Tracker
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Suspect in killing of 2 FBI agents in Florida is identified
Video
Top Stories
Parler CEO says he’s been terminated by the company’s board
Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case
Rapidly changing eligibility requirements, public distrust of the vaccine among challenges South Carolina health leaders facing
Video
This age group is most responsible for COVID-19 spread, study says
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Hartsville man accused of possessing child porn
Top Stories
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Florence murder arrested in North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
FBI seeks help in locating suspect in Fort Bragg double homicide
South Carolina man facing several child sex crimes charges
2nd person dies after shooting in Darlington County
Video
Fourth person arrested in October double homicide at Allens Food Basket in Myrtle Beach
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Color The Weather
Weather App
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Center
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Masters Report
Golf
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Grand Strand and Pee Dee signing day – February 3
Video
Top Stories
Two Darlington High School football players to sign letter of intent
2 Lake City High School Panthers sign national letters of intent for college
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
Clemson picks up much needed ACC win over North Carolina, 63-50
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Live Healthy 2021
Souper Bowl of Caring
2021 Puppy Classic
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
World
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:47 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
Tweets by WBTWNews13