French doctors allowed to withhold life support for patient

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest court has given doctors permission to restart procedures to stop feeding and hydrating a man, who has been in a vegetative state following a car accident 11 years ago.

The Court of Cassation quashed a previous decision by a Paris court to resume life support so the United Nations can examine the case.

Vincent Lambert was injured in a 2008 car accident.

His parents and wife disagree on whether to keep him alive artificially.

After years of legal battles, doctors decided to stop giving him food and liquids in May.

But the parents appealed to the U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, arguing the 42-year-old should be treated as disabled.

The Court of Cassation ruled that the Paris court was not competent in the case.