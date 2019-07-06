Gas explosion kills mother and 2 young daughters in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in southern Poland say that a woman and her two children have been killed in a gas explosion in an apartment in the city of Bytom. Four other people have been hospitalized.

A spokeswoman for local firefighters, Aneta Golebiowska, said the explosion occurred shortly after 1 p.m. local time in a ground-floor apartment in downtown Bytom. She said that three people died and four people suffered burns and injuries, including a passer-by in the street. Another 17 people have been evacuated from the building where the explosion broke windows and cracked a ceiling.

Seventeen teams of firefighters worked to put out the fire caused by the explosion.

New portal Onet.pl said the fatalities were a 39-year-old woman and her daughters, aged 5 and 7.

