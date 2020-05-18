Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to French President Emmanuel Macron, connected by video, during a press conference after a joint video conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020. One topic was the corona pandemic and its consequences. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France are jointly proposing a 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic.

In a joint statement Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said the proposed fund would see European Union budget expenditure used to help sectors and regions that are particularly affected by the outbreak.

Macron said France and Germany are proposing that the 27 EU countries decide to borrow together on the markets and use the 500 billion euros to bring financing to hardest-hit economic sectors and regions.

“We are proposing to do real transfers (of money) … that’s a major step,” he said Monday.