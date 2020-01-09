‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner, U.S. officials say

World
Posted: / Updated:

An Indian Shiite Muslim girl points at a portrait of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. attack, during a protest against the U.S. in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two U.S. officials say it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board.

President Donald Trump is suggesting he believes Iran was responsible. He is dismissing Iranian claims that it was a mechanical issue that brought down the plane -and is denying any U.S. responsibility.

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story