Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Italian amusement park monorail falls off track, 7 injured

World
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — RAI state TV says seven people have been injured when a section of overhead monorail at an Italian amusement park crashed to the ground.

None of the injured, including two children, suffered critical injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday at Movieland, one of several attractions at Canevaworld amusement park in Lazise, a town on the shores of Lake Garda.

Police were investigating the cause.

After the accident, a stretch of twisted rail, with rail cars tipped to the side, lay on the ground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: