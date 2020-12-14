Major Norway cruise line Hurtigruten hit by cyberattack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian cruise company said Monday its systems have been hit by what it called “a comprehensive” ransomware virus data attack but stressed that it was not expected to have major financial consequences.

Ole-Marius Moe-Helgesen, an IT executive with Hurtigruten, said the cruise line’s “global IT infrastructure appears to be affected.”

The company whose ships often acts like a local ferry, bringing people and goods from port to port along Norway’s rugged western coast, said “relevant authorities” had been notified of the early Monday attack. It claims to be the largest cruise ship operator in polar waters.

In a statement to the Oslo Stock Exchange, Hurtigruten said ”we do not expect a material financial effect from the cyberattack.”