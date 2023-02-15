WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section on Sunday at University Hospital in Krawkow.

Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday in the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. (Karolina Fok/Archive, The University Hospital, Krakow/www.su.krakow.pl via AP)

Weighing between 25 and 49 ounces, the babies were put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth during the 28th week of pregnancy.

Their mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, said at a news conference in Krakow on Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”

“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.

Clarke and her British husband’s other children are between 10 months and 12 years and include two pairs of twins.