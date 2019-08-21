North Macedonia: Special prosecutor a suspect in scandal

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia are seeking the detention of a special prosecutor after she was named as a suspect in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Prosecutor Katica Janeva was formally accused Wednesday of abusing her authority and “gaining substantial benefit” in the form of property. According to the allegations, she dropped corruption charges against a local businessman in exchange for payment.

She has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged or taken into custody — an action that must be sanctioned by a panel of judges.

The scandal is seen as an embarrassment for the country, which is seeking European Union membership. Janeva’s office was created in 2015 as part of a crackdown on organized crime and corruption.