Official: Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi with more than 100 on board

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP/WBTW) – An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and seven crew members, he said. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)