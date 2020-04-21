Report: Kim Jong Un in ‘grave danger’ after surgery

FILE – In this Monday, March 2, 2020, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a military drill at undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea has fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea said Sunday, March 29, 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

(CNN) — Intelligence reports suggest North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has been hospitalized following an unspecified surgery.

A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the report tells CNN he is in “grave danger.” Kim was notably absent from a celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15.

He has not been seen since April 11, when he attended a government meeting.

Details of his condition have not yet been confirmed by U.S. or South Korean officials.

