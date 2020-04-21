Report: Kim Jong Un in ‘grave danger’ after surgery

(CNN) — Intelligence reports suggest North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has been hospitalized following an unspecified surgery.
A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the report tells CNN he is in “grave danger.” Kim was notably absent from a celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15.
He has not been seen since April 11, when he attended a government meeting.
Details of his condition have not yet been confirmed by U.S. or South Korean officials.
