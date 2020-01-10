Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two people were killed at an elementary school in northern Mexico Friday, authorities said.

Regional public security coordinator Adelaido Flores told Milenio TV that an armed student had arrived at the Colegio Cervantes in Torreon, Coahuila on Friday morning. The armed student and a teacher were the fatalities.

Five other students and another teacher were wounded, he said. It is a private school.

Flores said the call about the shooting came to authorities around 8:30 a.m.

Torreon Mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante told Milenio TV that the boy who was armed had good grades and normal behavior. He lived with his grandmother, he said.

Torreon is an industrial city with foreign assembly plants.

School shootings are rare in Mexico. Friday’s incident was reminiscent of another in January 2017 in the northern city of Monterrey. In that case, a student opened fire in a private high school. He killed a teacher and wounded two students. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.