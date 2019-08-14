The Latest: No cancellations for Placido Domingo in Europe

In this Friday, July 12, 2019, photo, Placido Domingo speaks during a news conference about his upcoming show “Giovanna d’Arco” in Madrid, Spain. Eight opera singers and a dancer have told The Associated Press that they were sexually harassed by Domingo, one of the most celebrated and powerful men in opera. The women say the encounters took place over three decades, at venues that included opera companies where he held top managerial positions. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations by famed tenor Placido Domingo (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Two Spanish sopranos have come out in defense of tenor Placido Domingo following an Associated Press story in which numerous women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades.

Spain’s Europa Press news agency on Wednesday quoted Spanish soprano Davinia Rodriguez as saying she “never felt the least indication of what they accuse the maestro of.

She says Domingo always “has shown me, and each and every one of my colleagues and theater workers, from the most senior position to the least, the maximum of his respect, with the humbleness and generosity that characterizes him.”

Fellow Spanish soprano Pilar Jurado expressed similar thoughts. She says “it’s complicated because I don’t know what other people have experienced.” But she adds “what I can say is that his relationship with me has been that of a perfect gentleman.”

___

4:25 p.m.

European opera houses are standing by their performance dates for famed tenor Placido Domingo following sexual harassment allegations.

The Milan opera house La Scala has confirmed announced dates featuring Domingo, including a Dec. 15 concert to mark the 50th anniversary of his debut on the La Scala stage.

In Europe, where Domingo’s website indicates he has 19 engagements scheduled through November 2020, no venue has cancelled an engagement in reaction to a story by The Associated Press reporting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the star spanning decades.

Domingo’s performances as Nabucco at the Zurich Opera House in October and at London’s Royal Opera House in Don Carlo next year remain scheduled as planned. Both opera houses said they will monitor an investigation by the Los Angeles Opera House, where Domingo has been general director since 2003 and previously was artistic director.

___

3 p.m.

While two U.S. opera houses immediately canceled performances by famed tenor Placido Domingo following sexual harassment allegations, European opera houses are taking stances ranging from supportive to wait-and-see.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera announced they would cancel upcoming performances featuring the star and the Los Angeles Opera opened an investigation following an Associated Press story in which numerous women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades.

In Europe, there were no immediate cancellations of his performances and even some words of support for the star. Opera world officials noted that no charges had been brought against Domingo and no formal judicial investigations were underway.

His upcoming performances in Salzburg, Milan, London, Zurich and Geneva were still on but some venues said they would monitor the LA investigation.