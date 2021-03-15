The Latest: Hungarian far-right party protests lockdown

People wearing face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up for the coronavirus test in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 15, 2021. Thai authorities set up mobile testing units for COVID-19 near a market where a new cluster of over a hundred cases was confirmed over the weekend. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Around 1,000 demonstrators have broken a ban on public gatherings in Hungary’s capital to demand an end to the country’s lockdown restrictions.

The demonstration was organized by a far-right party called Our Homeland Movement. The party’s leaders argued that lockdown measures are leading to the destruction of Hungary’s economy as they demanded an end to the restrictions.

The illegal demonstration came as a powerful surge of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps Hungary.

Last week, the average number of new cases and those being treated in hospitals shattered previous records set in December. Hungary now has the seventh worst death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— President Joe Biden, VP Harris traveling this week to highlight the benefits of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan

— Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, frustration and quarantine last year

— Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca vaccine, though there is no evidence the shot is responsible for reported blood clots

— They’ve reached the March Madness bracket, now college basketball teams face nerve-wracking sequence of virus tests

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BOSTON — Massachusetts has released 21 convicted first-degree murderers under the state’s three-year-old medical parole law, most of them in the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, angering prosecutors and the families of their victims.

Under state law, people convicted of first-degree murder receive mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is questioning the move, telling The Boston Globe that a first-degree murderer is not eligible for parole, “yet we’re allowing them to be released.”

The law allows inmates, regardless of their crime, to petition the state Department of Correction for release if diagnosed by a physician as terminally ill, with a life expectancy of fewer than 18 months, or permanently incapacitated so they do not pose a risk to society.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Exactly one year after Alaska announced its first case of the coronavirus, the state has reported that over one-third of its residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The figures reported last Friday occurred days after the state dropped restrictions on who could get coronavirus vaccinations. Eligibility was opened to anyone 16 or older living or working in the state.

Alaska was the first U.S. state to remove vaccine eligibility requirements. About 187,000 people, or 33.1% of all residents over 16, had had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s association of intensive care doctors is calling for a return to stricter lockdown measures as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

Christian Karagiannidis, of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, or DIVI, told public broadcaster rbb on Monday that in light of the current infection figures and the spread of a more contagious variant first detected in Britain “we would … argue very strongly for an immediate return to a lockdown to prevent a strong third wave” of cases.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Germany has risen over the past two weeks from 9.51 per 100,000 people on Feb. 28 to almost 12 per 100,000 people on March 14.

Germany’s federal and state governments agreed two weeks ago to loosen restrictions, but said an ‘emergency brake’ would be pulled in regions that pass a weekly threshold of 100 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

___

MOSCOW – A total of 3.5 million Russians have been vaccinated with both doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the jab.

In a statement released Monday, Dmitriev said that Russia “is leading in Europe by the number of full vaccination courses against the coronavirus infection completed.” However, 3.5 million people constitutes just 2.4% of Russia’s 146-million population, meaning it has fully inoculated a smaller share of the population than some countries in the European Union.

Experts have ascribed the comparatively slow rollout to limited supplies and hesitance among those wary of the rushed approval of Sputnik V. According to government officials, over 13 million two-dose vaccines have been produced as of March 5. A recent poll showed that 62% of Russians are not prepared to take Sputnik V.

At the same time, dozens of countries around the world have authorized the use of Sputnik V and ordered batches of the shot. In the EU, Hungary became the first country to approve the shot, and Slovakia two weeks ago announced a deal to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V. The bloc’s pharmaceutical regulator, the European Medicines Agency, has started a rolling review of the vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has said the production of Sputnik V will span a number of countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil, China and others.

Last week, a deal to produce the vaccine in Italy was announced. Dmitriev said in a statement Monday that the fund has also reached agreements with companies from Spain, France and Germany to launch production of the vaccine. He didn’t provide any details about these agreements.

___

WARSAW, Poland – Amid a sharp spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalized patients, Poland has stepped up restrictions in two more regions, including the capital Warsaw, for two weeks, starting Monday.

The decision covers the central Mazovia province that includes Warsaw and the western Lubuskie province that borders Germany. It raises the number of Poland’s high-restriction provinces to four, and the number of residents covered by them to some 10.2 million.

Earlier this month the northeast lake district and the Baltic seaside Pomerania district had restrictions heightened. Under the measures, hotels and shopping malls have to remain closed, as do theaters, cinemas and galleries, fitness clubs and sports facilities.

The youngest schoolchildren, ages 6-9, have to move to hybrid learning, which means they take turns in coming to school or learning remotely.

Poland’s Health Ministry said Monday that over 20,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with some 12,800 in late February. Almost 2,100 patients are on ventilators, compared with some 1,300 in late February.

Some 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.6 million second doses, in the nation of some 38 million. There have been 1.9 million registered cases of infection, including over 47,000 deaths.

___

ROME— Half of Italy’s regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds.

Schools, from day care centers through university level, and retail shops were shuttered Monday in nine regions and the autonomous province of Trento, with restaurants open only for takeout. The “red zones” were imposed up and down the peninsula, from Lombardy in the north to Puglia in the south, with the Lazio region around the capital Rome in between.

The rest of the country was placed under a lesser “orange” level lockdown, while lucky Sardinia remained “white” thanks to its ability to control new clusters of the virus traced to the variant first identified in Britain.

The Health Ministry last fall developed a tiered status of restrictions classifying individual regions on a weekly basis based on their infection rates, hospital capacity and other criteria. Until recently only a few hard-hit regions were under full lockdown, but new clusters of highly contagious virus variants have meant more and more regions have passed into the tightest “red zone” restrictions, even as vaccinations ramp up.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it will start administrating coronavirus vaccines to adults 75 years or older next month as it expands a mass immunization program that aims to deliver the first doses to 12 million people during the first half of the year.

Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said Monday that school nurses, prison workers and people at facilities for the disabled and homeless will also be among groups that will receive their first shots in April.

She said the country will use its next available doses of Pfizer vaccines to inoculate some 3.6 million people who are over 75 and live in communities.

Separately, the country will use AstraZeneca shots to vaccinate some 377,000 people over 65 who live or work in long-term care settings later this month.

People between the age of 65 and 74 who live in communities will receive their first AstraZeneca shots in May or July, she said.

South Korea reported 382 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, which brought its caseload to 96,017, including 1,675 deaths.

___

BEIJING — A Chinese official says the country has administered almost 65 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to its citizens amid plans to immunize up to 80% of its entire population of 1.4 billion.

Teams have been dispatched nationwide to oversee vaccinations and are working with targeted groups according to a schedule, Vice Chairman of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

China has been slower in its vaccination campaign than many other countries, including the U.S., while committing roughly 10 times more doses abroad than it has distributed at home. The lack of urgency is partly due to the near elimination of locally spread cases.

With four approved vaccines, China plans to vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people by the summer of 2022, seeking to establish herd immunity to stop the uncontrolled spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19.

___

NEW DELHI — A western city began a weeklong lockdown and mask rules were being reinforced in India to battle a virus resurgence.

Western Maharashtra state has been recording almost 15,000 cases every day for the last week and accounts for most of India’s active cases. The city of Nagpur began a curfew Monday, while many other districts in the state have implemented night curfews to curb the latest surge.

The country’s health ministry on Monday reported 26,291 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day increase since Dec. 24.

India has reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s third-highest total after the United States and Brazil. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance is leading to the latest surge.

Meanwhile, India’s aviation ministry on Sunday said flight passengers who do not wear their masks “properly” could be de-boarded or put on the no-fly list for at least three months.

India began its vaccination drive in January and nearly 30 million people have gotten a shot, though only 5.45 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.

___

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took a dig at the U.S. government Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines.

López Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have sent small amounts, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.

López Obrador said “I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the U.S. government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven’t done so so far.”

Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved six vaccines and has administered about 4.34 million shots.

The White House has rebuffed requests from U.S. allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for vaccine doses produced in the United States, where months of production runs have produced vaccine solely for use in the country.

The U.S. is scheduled to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every American adult.

___