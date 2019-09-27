The Latest: Northern Ireland court rejects Brexit case

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, walks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Michel Barnier is meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and UK Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay on Friday, seeking a way to unblock the stalled negotiations on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

A court in Northern Ireland has rejected a court case arguing that the British government’s Brexit plans will damage the peace process.

The Belfast Court of Appeal Friday dismissed the case, which appealed an earlier Belfast High Court ruling against the case.

One of the applicants was victims’ rights activist Raymond McCord, whose son was murdered by paramilitaries in 1997.His lawyer had told the court that if an extension to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline was not reached, the government should halt the Brexit process rather than leave the European Union without a divorce deal.

McCord was not in court because of medical problems. He says he hopes he is wrong in his belief that the peace process in Northern Ireland will be put in jeopardy by Brexit.

The head of the European Union’s executive Commission says it is working hard to reach a Brexit deal, and failure to achieve one would be Britain’s fault alone.

Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted Friday as telling German daily Augsburger Allgemeine that a no-deal Brexit “would be a catastrophe for the United Kingdom and the European continent.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is demanding significant changes to the withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, and insists that his country will leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

Juncker said that he and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier are doing everything to ensure an agreement is reached.

He added that “if in the end that doesn’t succeed, the responsibility for this lies on the British side alone.”

A senior adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed concerns about tensions arising from Parliamentary debates over Brexit, telling supporters that it isn’t surprising that people are upset about the country’s failure to leave the European Union.

The prime minister has been accused of whipping up division with his charged language about Brexit opponents in the House of Commons this week.

But Dominic Cummings told backers at a book launch that the only way to calm tensions is for lawmakers to respect the results of the 2016 referendum.

He says the current chaos is “a walk in the park” compared with the 2016 referendum campaign in which the country narrowly voted to leave the EU. Three years later, Britain and its politicians remain bitterly divided over how, or whether, to leave the 28-nation bloc.

