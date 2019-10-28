UK baby wakes from coma, smiles at dad; family raising money for live-saving surgery in US

(UNITED KINGDOM – CNN) it’s a moment all parents wait for…to see their baby smiling up at them.

For Emma and Stuart Labuschagne, they say it was a living miracle.

After five days in a coma, 14-month-old Michael woke up, recognized his dad, and smiled up at him.

UK: Baby wakes up from coma, smiles at dad (Emma Labuschagne via CNN)

Michael has a rare tumor that can block the flow of blood to his heart.

He was diagnosed back in March, when he suddenly stopped breathing.

That’s when doctors placed him in the medically induced coma.

Michael’s tumor is so rare that no surgeon in the U.K., where he lives, knows how to remove it.

Boston children’s hospital knows how to treat him and the Labuschagnes are crowd sourcing the $147,000 they need on GoFundMe.

So far, they’ve surpassed their goal.

The Labuschagnes are hoping Michael can get the surgery in April.

For now, they’re just enjoying time with their baby boy — who has an internal defibrillator and pacemaker to support his heart.