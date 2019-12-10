US sanctions individuals suspected of human rights abuses

MILAN (AP) — A Holocaust survivor who has been put under police protection due to anti-Semitic threats was escorted Tuesday evening through the center of Milan by hundreds of Italian mayors and thousands of ordinary citizens behind a banner reading: "Hatred has no future.''

‘’I have known hatred. I have known what it means to be a reject of the society to which I believed I belonged,'' Liliana Segre, an 89-year-old senator-for-life who survived Auschwitz as a child, told the crowd.