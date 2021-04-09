Veteran Greek crime reporter shot dead near home in Athens

A police truck carries the car of a veteran Greek crime reporter in southern Athens, Friday, April 9, 2021. Giorgos Karaivaz was gunned down Friday near his home in southern Athens, police said. Private Star TV, for which he worked, said Karaivaz had just returned from work. It said two men on a motorcycle drew up beside him and the passenger opened fire. (Panayiotis Tzamaros/InTime News via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A veteran Greek crime reporter was gunned down Friday near his home in southern Athens, police said.

Giorgos Karaivaz was found dead early in the afternoon with several gunshot wounds beside his car in the Alimos suburb, police said.

Private Star TV, for which he worked, said Karaivaz had just returned from work. It said two men on a motorcycle drew up beside him and the passenger fired at least ten shots.

The Greek government, opposition parties and the country’s main journalists’ union strongly condemned the attack.

“The murder … shocked us all,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said. “The authorities are investigating the case, to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”

Authorities said Karaivaz had not requested police protection or reported any death threats.

In a career that spanned decades, Karaivaz worked for several Greek newspapers and broadcast media.