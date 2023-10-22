MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other U.S. senators held a news conference Sunday morning in Tel Aviv, Israel to address the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Graham was joined by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), John Thune (R-N.D.), Ben Cardin (D-M.d.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (R-Del.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Daniel Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

“To our friends in Israel, we stand with you without apology, unequivocal,” Graham said. “I come here because I love Israel. I do not hate Palestinians, I hate Hamas. I know the difference.”

Graham spoke about the “horror” he’s seen in Israel.

“I saw things today that I didn’t think were possible in 2023,” he said. “I’ve seen grown men who’ve been fighting wars all of their lives be stunned by what they saw.”

Graham said Hamas in English meant “ISIS.” Cardin concurred, calling Hamas’ actions “barbaric.”

The conference lasted for about 50 minutes, with each senator speaking and fervently expressing support for Israel.

To watch the entire conference, click here. It begins at about the 1:15:45 mark of the video.