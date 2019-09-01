Wreck shuts down stretch of 701 in Loris, knocks out power

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A stretch of U.S. 701 in Loris is closed down and power is out after a car crashed into an electric pole.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Broad Street, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch with Loris fire. The stretch of 701 between Main and McQueen Streets will be closed for several hours.

Some in the area are without power following the crash.

Several agencies are responding, including Loris fire, Loris police and Santee Cooper. Horry County Fire Rescue cleared the scene.

The driver was not hurt in the wreck.

