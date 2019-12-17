Live Now
WWII Navy pilot dancing through holidays, 97th birthday

(WSPA/WBTW) – Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shared a video Monday of World War II Navy pilot Chuck on their Twitter page.

The organization said Chuck was “dancing his way through the holidays on the eve of his 97th birthday.” The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is protecting him as a senior by not releasing his full name.

Chuck has been married to his wife for 74 years and they’ve been together for 80. He is a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight ambassador and helps raise money to honor other veterans.

