‘Y’all have ruined their education’: HCS parents voice concerns about virtual learning to school board

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Horry County Board of Education meeting was open to public comment.

Parents of Horry County school students took to the podium at Monday night’s meeting to voice their concerns. Parents who spoke talked about the virtual schooling option.

“I can’t take this anymore,” parent Ron Denley said. “Y’all have ruined their education and it’s unacceptable.”

“And even worse, virtual teachers are being pulled from classes to go back to brick and mortar, leaving even more kids lost without a teacher,” parent Pamela Jakubowski said.

“We just want acknowledgment that the virtual program is off to a less than ideal start,” parent Katy Martin said.

Chairman Ken Richardson said the board would talk about all the feedback received from parents.

Monday morning, the SCDHEC activity report was released and then taken down.

Superintendent Dr. Maxey addressed why this happened saying, “I was surprised this morning to discover the reporting day by SCDHEC has changed from Mondays to Thursdays.”

The school board relies on that report to determine what to do week-to-week when it comes to instruction models.

Dr. Maxey added that he didn’t request this change but said it will be beneficial. He said the report being released before Mondays will give them more time to change the learning schedule if needed.

During the facilities part of the meeting, the board mentioned how they purchased electrostatic sprayers to disinfect the schools.

“It’s a tremendous benefit to our students to ensure the safety of our students by having that performed on a daily basis,” the board said.

LATEST HEADLINES: