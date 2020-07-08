Year-round, Butler Academy Charter School to open in Hartsville

Hartsville, SC (WBTW) – Doors will open for the first time 7:30 a.m. on July 22 at Butler Academy, a new, tuition-free public charter school.

The school will welcome its inaugural class of 200 students enrolled in grades K-4th.

School President, Dr. Jerome Reyes, and 32 faculty and staff members will be on-hand to greet new students.



“We’re realizing a dream of building a unique learning environment where our top priority is to position every scholar who attends BA for academic and life success,” Reyes said. “We’ll never have an inaugural class of students or teachers ever again, so this day will forever be one of the most significant in the life our school.”

Located on Fifth Street in downtown Hartsville, Butler Academy renovated a former 50,000 square-foot shopping center to accommodate the emerging K-12 school.

A new grade will be added annually through 2028 when a fully inclusive academic community with lower, middle, and upper schools will be in place.



BA students will follow a rigorous year-round academic calendar with fall, winter and spring breaks, and benefit from valuable extended day activities and unique interim learning opportunities.



“We’ve been fortunate to have an outpouring of local support and some very generous benefactors to help us build BA as quickly as we have,” Reyes said. “Community involvement and volunteer support will be extremely important to us going forward because, as we see it, our school belongs to the community,

and we want the community to embrace us and lift us up.”



BA highlights include having a maximum of 20 students per class, social-emotional learning curriculum, customized weekly coaching for teachers and a distinct education model.

For more information about Butler Academy, visit here, or call 843-287-2399.

LATEST HEADLINES: