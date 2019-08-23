Yellow lab joins Pee Dee child advocacy center to help comfort abused children

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The CARE House of the Pee Dee tells News13 that the facility has a new employee, but this one is unique. “McGuffy”, a yellow lab, is the newest staff member. He will serve as the facility dog.

McGuffy will comfort abused children who come through the CARE House, a child advocacy center located on North Irby Street in Florence.

“Our mission is to promote help, hope, and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and prevention,” says Megan Temple, CARE House Executive Director and McGuffy’s handler. “McGuffy fits right into our mission. The children that come through our doors love him, and McGuffy loves the attention.”

McGuffy is trained as an ‘assistance dog’, meaning he’s expertly trained in completing tasks and avoiding distractions, the CARE House tells us. McGuffy was rigorously tested to ensure he remains ‘docile and appropriate in all environments’.

On Wednesday, McGuffy was busy getting a tour of the Florence County Judicial Center, putting him closer to being able to sit with children as they testify in abuse cases.

News13’s Briana Fernandez is planning to learn more about McGuffy this weekend. Tune in to News13 as she gets a closer look at what the lab will mean to so many children in Florence.