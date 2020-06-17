You can ‘make the promise’ for health, safety on Horry County’s new website

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Welcome Back Committee has launched a new initiative that includes residents, businesses and visitors to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The welcome back committee on Wednesday launched a website, GreaterGrandStrandisOpen.com, as a source for business reopenings, guidelines, current coronavirus information, health and safety tips, and more.

Anyone can make a commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19 by signing up on the website.

“We are asking everyone to take the Greater Grand Strand Promise and do their part to support our business community safely and responsibly to ensure the long-term recovery of our area,” said Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, and Horry County Welcome Back Committee member.

The committee said this promise includes steps such as wearing a mask, self-screening for signs of illness before going to work or visiting a business, and maintaining social distancing and healthy hygiene practices.

For more information and to take the Greater Grand Strand Promise, visit GreaterGrandStrandisOpen.com.