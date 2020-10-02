You may see some pink flamingos in Florence!

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — If you drive through Florence, you may see some pink flamingos!

Members of the MUSC Health Florence Division breast cancer support group put out more than 300 of the flamingos.

They are put out annually to raise awareness for breast cancer. The annual event is a fundraiser by the support group and last year raised more than $10,000.

“So. yeah, this is very important because when you drive by here you get, I do because i’m a survivor, I get goosebumps from it,” said Pat Privitera, breast cancer survivor, “because it’s representing all us people who fought the battle, won the battle.

All month long the flamingos can be purchased for $20 in Memory of, or in honor of, a breast cancer victim or survivor. Each flamingo will be tagged with the name of the person being honored.

To purchase a flamingo call Toni McGiboney, Lung and Breast Nurse Navigator, at MUSC Health Florence 843-674-6206.