Young child shot dead in northeast Charlotte homicide investigation, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A young boy was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte and CMPD is calling it a homicide investigation.
Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 5500 Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
A young child was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The age and name of the victim have not been released.
CSI, K-9, the DA’s office, CFD, and victim services were among the divisions that responded to the scene.
Detectives remained at the scene overnight. There are no mentions of a suspect at this time.
Family present during the incident was continuing to be interviewed and police say a K-9 assisted with the recovery of a gun.
CMPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 704-334-1600. This remains an active investigation.
