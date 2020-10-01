Yuengling’s Hershey Chocolate Beer to be released in multiple states. Yes South Carolina, you’re included

by: Gary Boyer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WFXR) – It’s a partnership that beer lovers with a sweet tooth will certainly be intrigued with.

Yuengling and The Hershey Company have teamed up to offer a chocolate beer porter that will be available as a bottle or on draft in all 21 states where Yuengling beer is sold, including in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Each bottle contains 4.7-percent alcohol.

In 2019, Yuengling and Hershey’s partnered to develop a limited-edition chocolate porter that was only available in draft in a smaller number of states.

Starting this month, keep an eye out for it in these southeastern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia

