‘Zipper Masks’ promise to make pandemic life easier

(CNN Newsource) – The latest fashion trend this year is the face mask; it’s helping to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it sometimes makes social distancing hard, especially when you’re eating or drinking.

That’s where shut your mouth comes in. The Texas-based company has created a face mask with a zipper built in over your mouth.

That makes it easy to just unzip the mask, and take a gulp of water or a bite of food. These zippered face masks cost 34.99 and come in a variety of fabrics and colors.

LATEST HEADLINES: