News13 Cares

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Homeschooling moms offer advice for extended break from classes
Video
Top Stories
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
Lumberton man gets $3M bond after multiple rape, robbery charges; more victims possible
Dems: Republicans’ coronavirus relief bill bails out corporations, not workers
Video
Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Lumberton man gets $3M bond after multiple rape, robbery charges; more victims possible
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach man charged with voluntary manslaughter
Top Stories
Report: Teens attempt to set gazebo on fire in Myrtle Beach
3 charged in Myrtle Beach shooting appear in court, granted bond
Video
Amber Alert issued for Ohio 1-year-old, suspect not child’s biological father
Video
3 charged after investigation into Myrtle Beach shooting incident
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
NCHSAA postpones spring sports until May 18
Top Stories
Staley named Associated Press coach of the year
‘Everything hurts’: YouTube comedians run Myrtle Beach Marathon in enormous shoes
Video
Dustin Johnson Golf School open for golfers & lessons in Murrells Inlet
Video
Darlington track president Kerry Tharp sends out message to fans
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Restaurant Resource Guide
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 11 p.m.
News13 Cares
Homeschooling moms offer advice for extended break from classes
Video
Georgetown Co. Sheriff begins prescription drug pick-up and delivery service for seniors and high-risk people
Horry County school bus drivers begin meal delivery for students
Video
Here are the freebies companies are offering during coronavirus, from meditation to activity apps for the kids
Church hosts drive-thru service during coronavirus outbreak
Video
More News13 Cares Headlines
Kroger stores in SC to block off time for seniors and the high-risk
Local group works to make sure healthcare workers, first responders can shop amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides
Video
Trending stories
103 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina for a total of 298; 2 new deaths
Video
Lumberton man gets $3M bond after multiple rape, robbery charges; more victims possible
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
WATCH: NC Gov. Cooper extends school closings, expands business closures, restricts gathering sizes
Myrtle Beach man charged with voluntary manslaughter
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
Here’s a list of disinfectants approved to kill coronavirus
LIST: Changes to schools, hospitals, governments, others amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time
Report: Teens attempt to set gazebo on fire in Myrtle Beach
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: