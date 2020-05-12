Bank of America awards Shepherd’s Table $20K grant

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Bank of America awarded The Shepherd’s Table a $20,000 grant to support the non-profit’s mission to feed the hungry and less fortunate throughout Horry County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of America has partnered with The Shepherd’s Table for the past three years with initial giving provided for Hurricane Florence Relief.

“The Shepherd’s Table is honored that Robin Agnew and her team at Bank of America continually contribute and donate to our organization, said Tony Zack, Board Chairman for The Shepherd’s Table.

“We have seen our client numbers grow every time we face a crisis, and Bank of America has stepped up again to give our community the support it needs. This donation has helped The Shepherd’s Table navigate through a tough time of receiving donations since the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very blessed to have such strong community advocates when we have a need. The Lord always provides for us, and this is another awesome reminder.”

Founded in 2008, The Shepherds Table is a non-profit, South Carolina Eleemosynary Corporation with a mission of sharing God’s love one meal at a time. The facility located on Gamecock Avenue in Conway, SC, serves hundreds of meals daily and provides other food access programs to patrons from around Horry County.

“As we collectively navigate this time of increased need, we recognize that the private sector can play a pivotal role in helping our communities,” said Robin Agnew, Market President for Bank of America. “We are dedicated to supporting Shepherd’s Table and their important work of providing meals for so many in our community who are in need.”