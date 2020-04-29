Darlington CO. Council on Aging provides free meals to seniors

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Council on Aging will be providing emergency meals to seniors age 60+ during the Covid-19 crisis.

Meals will be available for drive-thru pick up at the Council on Aging locations throughout Darlington County from 10 a.m. to 12 noon each Tuesday. Seniors will be provided a box of free meals, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the senior center located in Hartsville, Darlington, Lamar, and Society Hill.

Drive-thru service will be offered while supplies last. Check out their Facebook page or call 843-393-8521. Rain cancels and will be rescheduled.

Seniors, family member or caregiver may pick up by providing the senior’s ID and required information.

Must be a senior citizen (60+) or taking the meal to a senior citizen

Must be a resident of Darlington County

Must provide name, address, phone number, and a nutrition survey at time of pickup

Only 2 meal boxes per car

Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week. Each eligible senior must provide a state issued ID to receive a box

Locations: