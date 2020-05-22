Harvest Hope distributes over 130,000 meals via mobile food pantries

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Harvest Hope distributed over 130,000 meals through 24 mobile food pantries across the Pee Dee in April.

Harvest Hope has seen a 125% increase in the amount of food being distributed through its mobile food pantries in communities such as Darlington, Dillion, Lee and Marion. Mobile food pantries are designed to bring critical, nutritious food to rural communities with high food insecurity numbers.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase of neighbors who need our help since the COVID-19 crisis began, says Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO, “These mobile pantries bring food straight to these communities to help those impacted by job loss and limited transportation.”

With the support of community partners such as Duke Energy, South State Bank, Marion County Healthcare Foundation, Honda of SC, Carefirst Carolina Foundation, Dillion County Long Term Recovery Group and many more, thousands of Pee Dee residents were given shelf stable food boxes, fresh dairy, produce and more.

“We are so grateful for the support from our community partners, says Nicole Echols, Harvest Hope Pee Dee Branch Executive Director. “Their generosity is making it possible for us to provide hope to families in need across the area.”

If community members would like to make a contribution to help Harvest Hope with its COVID-19 response, please visit harvesthope.org.