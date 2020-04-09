Heroes 4 Hire in Myrtle Beach helps hospital workers by selling masks to make more masks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Heroes 4 Hire group in Myrtle Beach teamed up with Magoo’s Sports and Spirits to sell homemade masks.
The group made 400 masks to sell to the public on Wednesday. The masks were gone within 36 minutes.
The group uses the extra money from selling the masks to buy supplies to make new masks they donate to area healthcare workers. The masks are used as something to wear over top of the N95 masks for the healthcare workers.
The group plans on being out in front of Magoo’s again next Wednesday with more masks.
