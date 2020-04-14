Myrtle Beach High School donates medical supplies to Tidelands Health

Rob Schiffmacher, supply technician at Tidelands Health (from left); Joanna Mannon, medical science teacher and athletic trainer; Andrea Owens, head athletic trainer and health science teacher; Amanda Van Natta, health science teacher and assistant athletic trainer, and principal Zack McQuigg.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach High School has donated supplies to Tidelands Health to help medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health sciences and athletics training departments gathered their medical supplies – boxes of gloves, syringes, hand sanitizer and more – and, with approval from the state Department of Education, donated them to the health system. The supplies are typically used for teaching and by the school’s athletic trainers.

“We are all wanting to help any way we can,” said Amanda Van Natta, a health sciences teacher and assistant athletic trainer at Myrtle Beach High School.

School leaders especially wanted to support Tidelands Health, which is a longtime partner of the school. The health system works closely with the school to provide job shadowing and other educational opportunities for students in the school’s health sciences program.

“Tidelands Health does so much for our students – and our kids love those opportunities – that we wanted to do anything we could to support Tidelands Health right now,” said Andrea Owens, a health sciences teacher and head athletic trainer.

With a worldwide shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, every donation helps, said Pam Maxwell, chief nursing officer at Tidelands Health.

“Tidelands Health is so grateful to our partners at Myrtle Beach High School for coming through for us with this generous donation of supplies during this unprecedented time,” she said. “The outpouring of community support through donations like this one is a blessing to our team.”

Want to make a donation to Tidelands Health to support the COVID-19 response? Go to the “Helping the Helpers” page at tidelandshealth.org and complete the donation form.