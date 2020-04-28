Tidelands Health donates 1,500+ hand-sewn masks to area organizations

Tidelands Health has donated more than 1,500 hand-sewn masks to area nursing homes, assisted living centers and other agencies to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The health system has helped supply the needed masks to 15 agencies that often work with patients and clients who are at a higher risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19. Assisted living centers, senior nursing facilities, hospice agencies and others have received hand-sewn masks from Tidelands Health.

“Our efforts to fight COVID-19 aren’t just happening in the walls of our hospitals,” said Monica Grey, associate vice president of transitional care at Tidelands Health. “We are reaching out to support our community and provide any resources we have to limit the spread of this highly contagious virus and keep our community members healthy.”

Tidelands Health has the masks to give thanks to a group of local residents who have volunteered to make masks for the health system at no charge. The group started with the goal of sewing 2,500 masks for Tidelands Health team members to use in non-patient care areas (professionals providing care to patients wear professional-grade personal protective equipment), but the sewing volunteers have produced twice as many masks as originally intended.

As the group, led by Julie Huynh, has produced more masks, a word-of-mouth campaign launched to get more mask material. Accent Sewing donated fabric, and organizations such as Horry County Schools, Coastal Carolina University, Ocean Lakes Family Campground and Surf Water Promotions delivered boxes of never-worn T-shirts to be transformed into masks.

The masks have been so appreciated by the assisted living centers and other agencies that some organizations are requesting more. Tidelands Health continues to provide masks to meet the requests.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help our community,” Grey said. “We will all get through this challenging time by supporting each other.”