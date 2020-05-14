Tidelands Health nurse line answering calls from residents about COVID-19

Tidelands Health nurse line answering the call for COVID-19 education

A Tidelands Health nurse line created to answer general questions about COVID-19 has logged more than 1,100 calls — and counting — in recent weeks.

The health system created the coronavirus nurse line at 843-652-8800 to help residents get accurate, expert information from registered nurses about the COVID-19 coronavirus, how it spreads, precautions residents should take and more.

Nurses are available via phone Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As of Tuesday, May 12, the new line had received 1,189 calls. There is no cost to call.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid and challenging situation, and many people in our community have questions about how to protect themselves, whether certain activities put them at risk and more,” said Kelly Kaminski, director of community health resources at Tidelands Health. “That’s why we created this new nurse line – to give area residents the information and resources they need as we work together through this difficult time.”

Nurses staffing the service do not provide a diagnosis or treatment advice. Community members who need medical attention should call their health care provider or, if it is an emergency, dial 911.

In addition to the nurse line, community members can find COVID-19 information, videos and other resources in the coronavirus information center at tidelandshealth.org.