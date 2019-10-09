Annual wine event helps pay for breast cancer patient’s medical bills

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local winery in North Myrtle Beach hosted its fourth annual ‘Drink Pink’ event on Tuesday evening to raise money for breast cancer patients.

All ticket sales from the wine event will go directly towards helping Horry and Georgetown County breast cancer patients and their families pay medical bills.

A non-profit organzation, Caring In Our Lifetime, was founded 22 years ago by a group of women looking to help one co-worker with her breast cancer medical bills. Fast forward to tonight, the organization has currently raised over half a million dollars for breast cancer patients.

Caring in Our Lifetime is a local organization fighting breast cancer in Horry and Georgetown Counties dedicated to raise awareness and help patients financially with medical expenses.

Over the past three years, Dublin Winery has joined the Caring In Our Lifetime organization to host nearly 300 guests for a night filled with wine, live entertainment, and auction prizes. Tuesday’s event marked four years.

A non-profit organization board member, Sally Peeples, tells New13 Caring In Our Lifetime help patients with medical bills up to fifteen thousand dollars. She continuously expressed thankfulness for events like ‘Drink Pink’ and to businesses in the community for their contributions making it all possible.

Dublin Winery General Manager Morgan Jackson said this year’s fourth annual event is the best way to start breast cancer awareness month off the right way.

Jackson said this nonprofit was the first organization the winery was introduced to after they opened that took the majority of all proceeds given to them directly back to the community.

“It’s not the winery, it’s the people that are here tonight that are making the difference and that bring a lot of joy to everyone,” Jackson said.

The nonprofit organization has more breast cancer awareness events planned throughout the month of October. For more information, visit their page here.

