DHEC swim advisories: ER doctor weighs in if beachgoers should be concerned

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A swimming advisory is posted for a stretch of beach near the 15th Avenue South beach access.

The advisory was issued by the Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday morning. Water in the affected area had high numbers of a type of bacteria called Enterococcus.

“We weren’t anticipating that,” Seth Hamric said. He traveled from Oklahoma to Myrtle Beach on vacation.

We asked whether the advisory would change his plans to take a dip into the ocean, to which he said:

“I can’t wait to jump in!”

The advisory also caught Amy Flewelling, traveling from Chicago, by surprise.

“I didn’t know that was an issue here in Myrtle Beach,” Flewelling said. “I knew it was an issue some other places internationally.”

After several cases of flesh-eating bacteria around the country made headlines, News13 asked an emergency room doctor if Grand Strand beachgoers need to be concerned.

“That isn’t what we’re dealing with here,” Doctor Curtis Armstrong said. He’s worked in the Conway Medical Center Emergency Room for over four years. “They’re constantly checking the water to make sure what the bacteria levels are.”

He explained that the advisories posted periodically are mostly a precautionary measure.

“On occasion, you’ll see these temporary water advisories around these storm drains or after a rain,” Doctor Armstrong said. “That’s because the levels of Enterococcus are high enough that its a concern, but it’s not of concern enough to close the beach.”

Enterococcus is a form of bacteria commonly found along the digestive tract in humans. It’s usually pretty harmless- but can stir up trouble for some.

“There are some people who are immunocompromised, and they would want to be very careful about being in that water,” he said. “If you have open wounds, don’t swim in that area. Don’t play in that area because you’re likely to get an infection.”

He says there are warning signs of infection that warrant attention from a doctor.

“They may notice an area that they have a wound is a little warm to the touch or its a little discolored looking, a little red,” he said. “Seek medical care.”

For everyone else planning a day at the beach, Doctor Armstrong offers this simple tip:

“Stay away from the area with the storm drain exit because that’s likely to be the area with the highest bacteria,” he said. “Just go down the beach 50 yards or so and you should be okay.”

You can check the status of DHEC’s swimming advisories by using their online beach guide.