Family speaks out after Dillon mom is charged in 2-year-old son’s death; says she’s innocent

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A woman accused of playing a role in her two-year-old child’s death remains in jail.

Okedia Colvin, 33, of Dillon was denied bond Sunday. She is charged with homicide by child abuse and/or neglect after SLED accused her of not seeking proper medical attention for her son’s malfunctioning feeding tube.

But her family is speaking out.

“That lady would never do anything to hurt her kids,” Colvin’s stepfather Charles Betheu said. “She loved her kids.”

Her family said Colvin is a mother of eight, including the 2-year-old who is now deceased.

They said the day of his death, authorities put six of her other children in the foster care system.

“The family is devastated because not only did they lose one family member by death, they lost seven to the system,” cousin Tywanda Rogers said. “That’s the most heartbreaking part that any mother can go through.”

Colvin called 9-1-1 around 3 a.m. Nov. 7 when she found her son unresponsive, family said.

They emphasized Colvin was a fit and diligent mother.

“I’m asking to free her,” Rogers said. “Let her go. I’m asking for justice for the family. She’s innocent.”

Colvin’s initial appearance has been set for January.

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A woman is in custody after being charged in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Okedia Colvin, of Dillon, was arrested and is charged with homicide by child abuse and/or neglect. The case is being handled by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An arrest warrant obtained by News13 says Colvin’s 2-year-old son died Nov. 7 following what the warrant calls ‘an extreme indifference to human life.’ The arrest warrant was dated Nov. 22.

The warrant alleges Colvin didn’t seek her son medical attention after his feeding tube malfunctioned.

It also says she didn’t properly feed her son, or care for his tracheostomy, which led to complications contributing to his death.

If convicted, Colvin could face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

She is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

SLED officials say more information is expected to be released Monday.

