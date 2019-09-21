First co-working space in Myrtle Beach coming to downtown district

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A thriving arts and innovation district is on its way to Myrtle Beach as renovation plans begin by turning an old building into the city’s first designated co-working space.

Co-working spaces continue to change the business models and how people work. The trend has emerged in big cities over the last couple of years and has now made its way to Myrtle Beach.

City council has completed zoning for the central area of the district and will begin renovations starting with the old buildings on 9th Ave North, the same street the co-working building will be located.

“There is not an existing space right now so I think you will find a lot of the target demographics working out of coffee shops,” Technology Advisory Group Committee’s Jason Greene said.

The new development will create a space where entrepreneurs, technologists, and any one interested in this particular work environment can come together to share ideas and maximize potential.

City spokesperson, Mark Kruea, said there is an entrepreneurship community in Myrtle Beach, yet a space for them to come to be visible.

“We would like to get them involved, working together, creating things and much more visible in our community,” Kruea said.

Hopes are high for the first in town shared work space business.

The city hopes the future co-working space will create an inviting atmosphere, cultural foundation, and bring out a new group in the community.

Some of the features will include large tables and desks, rent-able office suites, conference rooms, and a kitchen.

The co-working space is one of the first buildings to break into renovations and is expected to be complete in 2020.

The first draft of the design phase will be presented at by Greene and his technology advisory committee at an entrepreneurial event next Thursday downtown at the train depot.

Count on News 13 to keep you updated with the co-working space renovations and the downtown redevelopment.

