First luxury airline: Exclusive flight tour in Myrtle Beach on historic aircraft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A historic aircraft will be flying high in the sky over Myrtle Beach, taking all on board through aviation history from one decade to the next.

The legendary Ford tri-motor, known as “The Little Ford” was built in 1929 among the birth of aviation.

Only 199 of the legendary aircraft models were built. Today, only nine are flyable, two actively flown here in Myrtle Beach.

News13 jumped into the co-pilot seat on the 85 miles per hour Ford Tri-Motor, the first luxury airline redefining world travel and marking the beginning of commercial flights when everyone rode first class.

Each passenger had their own window seat and got to experience a flight through the aviation decades when there was no GPS and pilots like Terry O’Brien relied solely on peaking out the window for a familiar sight.

“Flying this airplane is all hands-on two control wires very heavy on the controls where modern airplanes are all electronic hydraulic controls and very easy to fly compared to this,” Tour Captain O’Brien said.

Heavy knowledge and impressive background history it takes to fly this extraordinary plane steering passengers on a flashback flight to a roaring twenties.

“We get a lot of older folks that remember this from perhaps a number of years ago or they had parents or grandparents that flew these things way back when,” O’Brien said.

The Golden Age of aviation history offers tours in Myrtle Beach through Sunday at the Beach Aviation Services at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. Tours will be offered to the public Friday-Sunday: 9 AM – 5 PM.

