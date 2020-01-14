Grant to assist Lumbee Tribe in building affordable housing for Elders

ROWLAND AREA, NC (WBTW) – New affordable housing will soon be available for Rowland Elders of the Lumbee Tribe.

That’s thanks in part to a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the tribe and county. It’s worth $750,000.

The only will go toward a new development just outside of Rowland with 24 single family homes that will be rented to Elders for an affordable price.

County and tribe leaders agreed the project is important and has been a long time coming.

It’s projected to be finished by summer 2021.