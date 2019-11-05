High demand for heat donations as Horry County kids battle for warmth this season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As the winter season approaches, temperatures are dropping and kids across Horry County need help staying warm.

Help4Kids is trying to keep up with the demand of children without a single heat source.

Over the weekend, volunteers at Help4Kids went to 19 places to deliver food donations, when another need was brought to their attention. Nine out of the 19 places they dropped off donations didn’t have any source of heat to provide kids.

Many children across Horry County are in desperate need of heat, something that can impact a child’s entire day.

Volunteers told News13 staying warm is crucial to a child’s well-being as it impacts them falling asleep, studying and doing well in school.

Homes in Green Sea, Nichols and other areas of Horry County were among those that Help4Kids volunteers saw with no heat over the weekend.

Help4Kids feeds an average of 2,000 kids per week and estimates nearly half of the children who live from one meal to the next are probably also living without heat.

Donations can be mailed to 2523 Forestbrook Rd. in Myrtle Beach or dropped off between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through February.

