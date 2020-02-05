Horry County one step closer to becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary, first reading of the ordinance passed

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County is one step closer to becoming a second amendment sanctuary after county leaders approved the first reading of the ordinance at Tuesday evening’s county council meeting.

Becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary would show state and federal governments Horry County supports the Second Amendment, which protects an individual’s right to bear arms. The ordinance could prohibit or obstruct the enforcement of certain gun control measures that would violate the Second Amendment.

The ordinance was passed by the public safety committee last week and received approval after the first reading on Tuesday night. The ordinance will move into the second reading during the next council meeting which will include a public hearing. Three council votes will need to pass before it is adopted.

People stood up for their beliefs in front of council leaders on Tuesday to protect the gun rights of citizens in Horry County. “When the Founding Fathers met to discuss a Bill of Rights, they didn’t give it to us for someone else to take away,” one Horry County resident at Tuesday’s county council meeting said during the public discussion.

The public’s response so far has shown both strong support as well as opposition.

“You have one school of thought that says if Horry County becomes a sanctuary county then we will have gun lovers, it will be the wild west, people will walk to school with their guns, and ride school busses with their guns and all of that,” Horry County Council Chair Johnny Gardner, said. The county council chair says that perception couldn’t be further from the truth.

“On the other side, there is a school that says if we don’t do this now, they will take our guns away, and we will never have our guns. That’s nothing further from the truth either,” Gardner said.

While several counties across South Carolina are debating similar ordinances, only one county has passed an ordinance so far. Nearly one-fourth of North Carolina counties are second amendment sanctuaries.

All ordinances and resolutions at Tuesday night’s county council meeting were approved. Council also approved a resolution to allow Horry County Police Department to submit a six million dollar grant that would allow the department to hire more than fifteen new officers on the force.

The next meeting will be held on February 18 at 6:00 p.m. and will include a public hearing on Horry County becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: