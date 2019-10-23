School districts allow parents to track childrens’ buses through apps; could Horry County join others?

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Upgrades to Horry County school buses are being discussed to accommodate students with longer ride times and ensure parents ability to access their student’s route.

Efforts continue after the Horry County Transportation Department invested in its latest upgrade just earlier this year, a digital routing software enhancement, called TransFinder.

Nearly 400 buses run on thousands of Horry County routes each day and the vast district size creates an obstacle that most surrounding small school districts running 30-40 buses do not have.

The Horry County Transportation Department says it keeps school bus advancements a priority. Director Jim Wright said with a district as large as Horry County there are obstacles that smaller counties don’t encounter.

“Smaller districts that manage 30 or 40 buses can manage that money. You start thinking about 400 buses…that cost gets up there,” Wright said.

For a long time coming Horry County has provided the ability for parents to access their students bus routing information.

Other school districts have taken a step further to allow parents to access not only the bus route number but also the bus GPS.

Some districts are investing in bus tracker apps, a heavy investment for the number of buses Horry County runs. Director Jim Wright says this would take a lot of consideration to get approved.

And that may be for the best.

“A lot of discussion needs to take place with that from a security standpoint of who is tracking what,” Wright said, sharing two concerns the district sees in bus tracking apps others have invested in, “security and accuracy.”

“Apps track every two minutes which is not very accurate. A two-minute delay you can travel a lot of distance,” Wright said.

The district is looking into Wi-Fi on buses and more activity style buses accommodating students riding longer routes.

“We are looking into more activity buses for people who go on field trips or ball games for a couple of three hours.”

Horry County’s Transportation Department tells News13 these upgrades are all being discussed and are not yet approved. Parents can currently track their student’s bus route on the district’s website here.